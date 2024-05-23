Version 0.99.28

Hi everyone,
Here is another small patch.
- Made an experimental fix to a rare spell casting bug I couldn't reproduce. Spell was not casting properly.
- Some of the lightning spells were dealing damage to enemies with lightning immunity.
- Captain at the tavern now says that coast lines are safer than land and open sea, to encourage hero to buy him a drink for free sea travel.
- Some spell cards were showing wrong damage information after activating the spell but before casting it.
- Corrected a typo in one of the unique items.
Changed files in this update