Terra Randoma update for 23 May 2024

Version 0.99.28

23 May 2024

Hi everyone,
Here is another small patch.

  • Made an experimental fix to a rare spell casting bug I couldn't reproduce. Spell was not casting properly.
  • Some of the lightning spells were dealing damage to enemies with lightning immunity.
  • Captain at the tavern now says that coast lines are safer than land and open sea, to encourage hero to buy him a drink for free sea travel.
  • Some spell cards were showing wrong damage information after activating the spell but before casting it.
  • Corrected a typo in one of the unique items.

