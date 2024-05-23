Myth of Empires Season 1 - Season Rules Sneak Peek Part II

Season 1 of Myth of Empires Seasonal Servers begins this Saturday, May 25. In the previous announcement, we covered rules and settings related to the pace of the game, resource collection multipliers, and seasonal rewards. Today, we’ll take a look at rules covering mounts, siege equipment, the Guild Shop, Boundary Markers, and some equipment.

Here are some of the specific rules that will be applied on the Seasonal Servers:

For the first 4 weeks of the season, damage dealt by Mangonels and Ballista-type siege equipment will be reduced to 25%. Starting from Week 5, their damage will be increased to 100%.

Heavy Ballistas and Simple Ballistas will no longer have 100% accuracy when operated by warriors.

Battering Rams will deal significantly more damage.

Toward the end of the season, the positions of Boundary Markers will be displayed on each county’s map.

In some areas, players will not be able to construct buildings higher than Level 84.

The revival time of warriors and horses placed in buildings will be reduced by 80%.

Humanoid NPCs will respawn more quickly. The respawn time of Dragon-patterned and Elite NPCs will be reduced by 80%, and their Hostility will increase more quickly.

The Durability loss of offensive weapons attached to elephant and rhino saddles incurred when attacking will be reduced by 80%.

The Durability loss of Battering Rams incurred when attacking will be reduced by 80%.

In addition, more items will be available at the Guild Shop for purchase using Copper Coins (you will need to reach a certain level before you can purchase some items). These items include:

Certain steel and meteoric iron armor and weapons. This items are all normal quality and have base Durability.

Art of War Gift Boxes and Construction Blueprints, as well as some of the more common Abrasives and Quenchants.

Molotov Cocktails.

We will announce more Seasonal Server rules prior to their launch, so stay tuned. Players who have questions or feedback about these rules should feel free to reach out to us on our official communities.