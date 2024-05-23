Fullscreen & Resolutions Update v2.13 - May 22, 2024
New Content
- 🖥️ Added full-screen mode inside Main Menu > Options > Settings
- 🎚️ Added SD/HD/Full HD resolutions inside Main Menu > Options > Settings
Note: you can change the full-screen and resolution settings even during gameplay, and it'll update live! You do not need to restart the game to apply changes.
Bug Fixes and Optimizations
- Fixed a bug that caused users' data to be wiped from the database, you may need to remake your account! Please message us on Discord if you'd like to remind us of your stats so we may adjust your data
Join our Discord Server to see all our updates, see progress videos and more!
First time seeing Cube Hero Odyssey? It's our first roguelite game—now available for FREE only during Early Access!
Dive into our vibrant world filled with diverse biomes, menacing foes, and crazy creative build options. Experiment with unique skills and effects to tailor your cube hero’s journey. Play now on Steam and join the adventure!
Changed files in this update