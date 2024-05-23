 Skip to content

Cube Hero Odyssey update for 23 May 2024

Fullscreen & Resolutions Update v2.13

23 May 2024

Fullscreen & Resolutions Update v2.13 - May 22, 2024

New Content

  • 🖥️ Added full-screen mode inside Main Menu > Options > Settings
  • 🎚️ Added SD/HD/Full HD resolutions inside Main Menu > Options > Settings

Note: you can change the full-screen and resolution settings even during gameplay, and it'll update live! You do not need to restart the game to apply changes.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

  • Fixed a bug that caused users' data to be wiped from the database, you may need to remake your account! Please message us on Discord if you'd like to remind us of your stats so we may adjust your data

