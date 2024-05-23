Fullscreen & Resolutions Update v2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 14462952 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy

New Content

🖥️ Added full-screen mode inside Main Menu > Options > Settings

🎚️ Added SD/HD/Full HD resolutions inside Main Menu > Options > Settings

Note: you can change the full-screen and resolution settings even during gameplay, and it'll update live! You do not need to restart the game to apply changes.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Fixed a bug that caused users' data to be wiped from the database, you may need to remake your account! Please message us on Discord if you'd like to remind us of your stats so we may adjust your data

