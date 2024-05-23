- Added Dom scenes to the gallery
- Fixed an incorrect popup in the Peitho ending mentioning patreon.
- Fixed combat tooltip position.
- Fixed an incorrect mouth sprite being displayed during dark-alley scene 3
- Fixed an incorrect popup in the in the pole dance tent and Townhall mentioning patreon.
- Fixed missing scenes and fixed pinup order
Third Crisis update for 23 May 2024
1.0.3 (Bugfix Patch)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Third Crisis x64 Depot 1260821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update