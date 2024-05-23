 Skip to content

Third Crisis update for 23 May 2024

1.0.3 (Bugfix Patch)

Build 14462951 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Dom scenes to the gallery
  • Fixed an incorrect popup in the Peitho ending mentioning patreon.
  • Fixed combat tooltip position.
  • Fixed an incorrect mouth sprite being displayed during dark-alley scene 3
  • Fixed an incorrect popup in the in the pole dance tent and Townhall mentioning patreon.
  • Fixed missing scenes and fixed pinup order

