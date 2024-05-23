Patch 1.14.0b

1.14.0b
Fixed
- Fixed the Hardhat cosmetic not appearing in the Hats tab of the unlocks screen.
- Fixed Reaper spaces that were covered by either the chest or weapons cache showing as unclaimed instead of using the color of the player who had claimed that space.
- Fixed some players, when using a controller, not being able to press L/R to set a different hat, cape or color in the lobby slot appearance menu.
- Fixed a situation where in an offline game, local players would be named the host player's name plus a number, instead of "Player" and a number as was shown in the lobby.
- (Mods) Fixed the Spawn Effect action not working with the advanced target set to a Transform. This would cause a softlock in board mods.
- (Minigame Mods) Player scores will no longer go negative if they exceed the maximum value of 32767.
Changed files in this update