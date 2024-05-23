 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solium Infernum update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix v1.1.1p3

Share · View all patches · Build 14462820 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 05:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well howdy there demon lords!

Quick lil hotfix for y'all just stompin' a couple bugs.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug where Dutch was erroneously displaying as a language option.
  • Feretory of False Prophets (Artifact of Pride) now correctly gives +1 Healing rate to all units when attached to PoP.

That's it for now. While you're here, why not regale us with a tale of how you oh so beautifully betrayed a "friend" in Solium Infernrum?

<3 LoG

Also, new Archfiend, Belphegor, Paragon of Impiety was released just last month! For those who haven't had the pleasure of meeting him yet, check him out in all his glory below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2893270/Solium_Infernum__Belphegor_Paragon_of_Impiety/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1893811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link