Update Announcement for May. 23th: New Feature & Mechanism Optimization

New Feature
- The [View Evotype] interface has been updated to allow customization of the Evotype placement.
Optimizations
- Reduced the time limit requirement for the Positive Effect [Speedrun Reward].
- Optimized the information display for the View Evotype and Mind Challenge interfaces.
- Fixed an issue where certain enemies in the Ruins stage could not be killed after being frozen.
- Added a flight altitude limit for flying enemies.
- DoT can now interrupt enemies' self-healing effects.
- Fixed an issue where the Jin's Potential [Kokuujin: Yukikaze] caused abnormal damage when successfully blocking.
- Increased the damage range of the initial attack for Ragna's Potential [Black Onslaught].
- Fixed an issue where Ragna could dash infinitely on the ground.
- Fixed an issue where Hakumen's Potential [Shiden] could cause abnormal MP recovery.
- Fixed an issue where Hibiki's Potential [Dual Wing Double Smash] did not correctly trigger specific Tactic effects when the clone explosion hit enemies.
- Fixed an issue where Hibiki's Potential [Black Thunder: "Ran"] could not be released on specific platforms.
- Fixed an issue where Noel occasionally could not use skills properly.
- Fixed an issue where Es's Potential [Type: Slasher "Bedivere"] could directly release the second attack.
- Fixed an issue where projectiles did not disappear simultaneously when the Elite enemy Arakune died.
- Fixed an issue where the shadow of the Elite enemy Serpent of Destruction could trigger the instant kill effect of the Rend Tactic.
Changed files in this update