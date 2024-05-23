 Skip to content

Abiotic Factor update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix 0.8.1.10032

Share · View all patches · Build 14462650 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Salutations, colleges!

We've deployed a small hotfix!

Please update your game and servers when you get a moment away from scientific study.

v0.8.1.10032 Hotfix Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug where cheese (and some other items) could continue multiplying when reloading the world, like some kind of anomalous dairy demon.
  • Dr. Thule noticed some scientists are reporting seeing (many) multiples of IS-0091. He assures us he has fixed this by adjusting the XR tracker to stabilize this event. He also mentioned there is only ONE IS-0091. Well, if you don't count the other two, but even Dr. Manse doesn't know where those are, so please try not to think about them too hard.
  • Removed some lip smacks from four lines of player dialog between both voices.
  • Personal Teleporters should not function properly on older saves without having to package and re-deploy the Crafting Bench.

