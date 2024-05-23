- Fixed the way the camera moves when using the mouse
- Added an option to remove the camera rotation speed limit when using the mouse
- Added F key as a confirm key when using the keyboard
Axiom of Maria update for 23 May 2024
0.94.240523 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
