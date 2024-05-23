 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria update for 23 May 2024

0.94.240523 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14462538 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the way the camera moves when using the mouse
  • Added an option to remove the camera rotation speed limit when using the mouse
  • Added F key as a confirm key when using the keyboard

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Axiom of Maria for WindowsX64 Depot 1885251
