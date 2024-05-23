Share · View all patches · Build 14462520 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 02:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes - Early Access Patch 2

We are incredibly excited to be releasing our biggest patch yet, marking the One Month Anniversary of our Launch! Patch 2 is chock full of highly requested features such as Weapon Tryout, the ability to Respec, DLSS / FSR Upscaling and Controller Remapping. Lots of Balancing and Quality of Life improvements, Audio, Animation, and Visual Effect polish as well as a multitude of bug fixes are also included!

Between DLSS and FSR, numerous CPU, GPU performance improvements, and memory optimization we are confident that your experience of playing No Rest For The Wicked will be significantly smoother across a wide range of hardware.

For NVIDIA users, we are excited to mention that there’s a new Game Ready Driver for No Rest for the Wicked!

Be sure to check out our Patch 2 Highlight Video and the full patch notes below.

⚔️ Performance

Performance Mode now lowers texture resolution, reducing crashes on lower-end machines

Numerous Significant CPU optimizations

Fixed performance degradation that might occur on some gamepads

Fixed numerous memory leaks

Reduced instantiation spikes for numerous objects

Disabled detail meshes on generic humanoids faces when not needed

Reduced latency, overhead and improved stability of GPU Culling

Optimized texture resolution and memory budgets for Steam Deck

Optimized Art content in Ship Prologue and its cinematics

Removed unused weapon assets to free up memory

Removed leftover developer tools to free up memory

Optimized CPU spikes of a variety of common content loading operations

Added texture streaming for character portraits during dialogue interactions to save memory

Fixed some persistent log spam being generated by potatoes in Nameless Pass

Cleaned up numerous NPC prefabs, reducing memory footprint and instantiation costs

Optimized Ambient Occlusion Rendering

Extended GPU culling usage for more cases

Configured and optimized pooling for more prefab instantiations reducing CPU spikes

⚔️ Gameplay Systems

Added new Respec System! Players can now Respec by examining the statue in the Cerim Crucible Atrium Respec allows players to take back Attribute Points that have been allocated at the cost of 1 Fallen Ember per Attribute Point returned Players can then allocate returned Attribute Points for no cost at the Respec screen or in the existing Stats screen



⚔️ Quality Of Life

All weapons can now be equipped regardless of their Attribute Requirements to allow players to try out weapons they acquire Weapons that the player does not meet the requirements for will deal less damage through negative scaling on the Attributes that are below the weapon’s Attribute Requirements

Inventory Items can now be docked to compare them Press F (Keyboard) or Y (Controller) to dock items and hover other items to compare

Brought back the Misc category to the Inventory Housing items, Runes, Fallen Embers and other miscellaneous items will now be sorted into this category and free up space from other categories

Vendor screens are now sorted by item type so that items are more organized for purchase

Improved Stamina player HUD brightness for better visibility, and readability of stamina debt

Added side notifications for when Danos Sacrament Upgrades are completed

Added Floor Indicators under the Clock HUD to show the Cerim Crucible floors

Improved visibility of LB/RB button icons for Equipment HUD on Steam Deck

⚔️ Settings

Added support for Upscaling with DLSS 3.7 and FSR 2.2

Added custom key rebinding options for Controller

Added support for Mouse Buttons 4,5 and F1-F12 Keys for custom Keyboard bindings

Default Keyboard layout set to Mouse+WASD

Added support for worldspace Player HUD (Stamina wheel, NPC name tags, etc) brightness to UI Brightness setting

⚔️ Content Additions

Added a new set of enchantments

All Throw runes can now be added to Spears

⚔️ Loot

Added Pig Sticker Blueprint to Fillmore's Level 1 Shop

Added Assegai Blueprint to Whittacker's Level 1 Shop

⚔️ Balance

Nerfed Throw runes Reduced Poise Damage On All Throw Runes Reduced Damage On Ice Throw Rune

Nerfed Focus Regeneration enchant curve so that it no longer generates too much Focus too quickly

Focus Regeneration enchantment no longer drops with Gloves and now only drops with Helmets This Includes Enchanting Items At Eleanor

Falling Sky and Woodland Protector’s initial item levels were set too high and have been lowered to the intended levels

⚔️ Weapons

Updated animation for backstabbing with Staves, Spears, Greatswords and Great Hammers

Updated visual effects for Piercing type weapon attacks (such as Spear or Rapier)

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses

Polished Darak boss fight Improved behavior to prevent him standing idle after attacking Improved behavior when fighting ranged builds

Added Bite Attack to Plague Rat

Added Back Attack to Risen Axe Bruiser

Added escape logic to Risen Fire Bomber

Added Elemental Affix visual effects to Nith Brute, Nith Screamer and Shackled Brute

Adding cloth simulation to Boarskin Bruiser

Polished rigging on Plagued Boomer

Reduced camera shake intensity on Risen Hammer Bruiser, Boarskin Bruiser and Riven Twins

Smaller enemies can now smash breakable objects (barrels, crates, etc.)

⚔️ NPCs

Changed the name of the worried woman in the Sacrament Town Square to Nell

Polishing dialog for Druo, Lucian and Everwyn

Updated the dialog for NPCs at the Cerim Gate in Nameless Pass

Added eavesdrop to Sleeping Guard Gerard in Sacrament

⚔️ Areas

Improved collision, faders and set dressing in Prologue Ship, Orban Glades, Mariner’s Keep, Nameless Pass, Sacrament, Multiple Sacrament Interiors, Cerim Crucible, Cerim Cave, Riven Twins Boss Arena and Potion Seller Cave

Polished lighting for the ship in Prologue, Sacrament and Cerim Crucible

Updated foliage in various locations

Added physics and wind simulation to Spruce trees

⚔️ Cinematics

Polished animations for characters in the Inquisition Arrival cinematic

Improved lighting, character rim lighting and volumetrics for the Prologue Ship Crash Outro and Inquisition Arrival cinematics

Removed a background character who was blocking part of the view in the Inquisition Arrival cinematic

Fixed cloth and camera pops in the Inquisition Arrival cinematic

⚔️ Audio

Environment update for Sacrament: Added Ambience Emitters for certain Residential and Vendor buildings like the Cook, Tavern, Woodcrafter and Enchantress Updated zone beds and oneshots for unique parts of town (Cemetery, Poor Area,Training Grounds, Dasha Sanctuary) The church near the cemetery now has bells ringing to service playing at certain times of day, followed by churchgoers praying and chanting from behind the doors. Updated ambience for Sacrament Town Square to feel busier during the day Updated environment audio for the Cerim Gate zone in Mountain Pass

Increased audio buffer to help alleviate audio crackle artifacts

Increased available audio resources to help prevent sounds from dropping out during long play sessions

Updated audio for Cerim Vision cinematic

Updated audio mix for Barrel and Crate destruction

Saluting Guards in Sacrament now have sound

Added Weapon-specific Impacts on parrying and blocking actions

Added ladder sliding sound effects for Kickdown Ladders

Added sound effects for going down Ladders

Added new sound effects for Plague-Enchanted weapons

Polished audio for Bounties enemies

Fixed missing sounds for Plagued Mutant Soldier

Fixed rain sounds appearing in Sacrament Interiors

Fixed enchantment-specific weapon whooshes cutting a bit too early

Fixed NPCs not making footstep sounds when walking around

Fixed environment states sometimes not resetting when returning to the main menu

⚔️ VFX

Blood effects are now juicier and used more often!

Improved blood visual effects attachment to characters bodies from attacking and getting hit

Increased intensity of shiny item drop VFX

⚔️ Bounties and Challenges

Updated Crustacean Conundrum bounty to spawn 14 Crabs while still only requiring 8 Crabs be killed to complete

⚔️ Localization

Added and updated localized text in many places across multiple languages

Added localization support for new Controller Remapping screen and for various missing localized elements

Fixed incorrect font on the Activities screen

