腾起之蛇：现世 update for 23 May 2024

5.23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14462517 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where death UI may pop up multiple times when killed by enemy attacks
At the same time, it also fixed the issue of the UI interface not disappearing after reading files if the item block is opened during the moment of death.

The process of triggering events in three places has been modified, and now the events can be triggered correctly after reading the archive
Modified several conditions that trigger ghosts

Added a new ghost and corresponding event area
A new scene has been added, but currently the details are not very complete, and it can also be incomplete. It depends on my mood, haha
Improved a new achievement
Improved the logo of the start interface
I also made some small changes, I can't remember them for a moment.

Changed files in this update

