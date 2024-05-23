Hey Everyone,
Here are a few more fixes for some issues that have come up recently.
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub
Fixes
- Fixed chainsaw revved audio stuck on for other clients after ground attack
- Fixed priest outfit showing low resolution texture in inventory and grab-bag
- Fix for bushes and plants sometimes not saving their state when saving on host
- Fix for the log sleds main storage interactions turning back on for all item types when the player leaves the sleds LOD range and then moves back within range
- Fixed issue for clients with items cooking directly on the fire still making sizzling sounds after the fire had gone out
- Fixed picking up and replacing spear trap putting it into a bad state that wont fire automatically
- Fixed cut and place plank animation hanging while building some structures if next build input is timed a certain way
- Fixed prompt mode for cut actions applying IK to left hand if an item is equipped
- Fixed player equipping stick when lifting corners of tarps with ‘skip animations’ option is enabled
- Fix for black screen and errors that can be triggered when pausing in water
- Fix for underwater rendering missing or flickering in some parts of streams
- Fixed player stashing and reequipping left handed items when placing a stick post or tarp or cutting logs or planks
- Fixed held ranged weapon firing when propping tarps if ‘skip animations’ option is enabled
- Fix for stumps cleared by Kelvin not breaking for MP clients when host is far away
- Fix for case where stumps remained if broken by another player in MP when player is far away
- Fixed a transition issue with climbing down ropes right after running
- Fixed guitar animation playing for too long during one of the riffs
- Fixed placing standing stick IK and polish
- Moose will now transition smoothly to death animation when killed while sitting down
- Fix for stars looking stretched in one corner of the map
