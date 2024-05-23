- Fixed an issue where connecting 4 controllers to Steam Deck would not work properly. Now, it is possible to connect and use 4 external controllers by navigating to "Help & Options" > "Controllers" > "Assign", and assigning the 4 external controllers (making sure the Steam Deck itself is not assigned to any of the slots).
Speglar update for 23 May 2024
Support 4 controllers on Steam Deck
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772892
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772893
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2772894
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update