Cloud Save has arrived! Your save will now sync between Windows and SteamDeck.
NOTE: To Windows & SteamDeck users - I don't expect this to occur, but if you boot the game up and it acts like you're a new player (and you aren't a new player), DON'T FRET! Your save data still exists as it was before update 2.0.2. IF THIS HAPPENS TO YOU, LET ME KNOW IN THE DISCORD - I otherwise have no way of knowing. I'll immediately get to work on a fix.
CHANGES:
- An accessibility setting has been added for "Heat Circle Shadow", which adds a black background to the heat circle. This is helpful when there's many bright projectiles underneath the heat circle, which can kinda make it dissappear.
FIXES:
- The "O." and "." crosshair settings were swapped.
- Sometimes, locking a "FREE" item would result in it saying it's still FREE even after picking a different first FREE item.
- Fixed the unlock description for Shmup Mode in the CHECKLIST (it said you need 30 turrets unlocked, but you only need 20).
