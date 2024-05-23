 Skip to content

Genome Guardian update for 23 May 2024

Update 2.0.2

Update 2.0.2 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cloud Save has arrived! Your save will now sync between Windows and SteamDeck.
NOTE: To Windows & SteamDeck users - I don't expect this to occur, but if you boot the game up and it acts like you're a new player (and you aren't a new player), DON'T FRET! Your save data still exists as it was before update 2.0.2. IF THIS HAPPENS TO YOU, LET ME KNOW IN THE DISCORD - I otherwise have no way of knowing. I'll immediately get to work on a fix.
CHANGES:
  • An accessibility setting has been added for "Heat Circle Shadow", which adds a black background to the heat circle. This is helpful when there's many bright projectiles underneath the heat circle, which can kinda make it dissappear.
FIXES:
  • The "O." and "." crosshair settings were swapped.
  • Sometimes, locking a "FREE" item would result in it saying it's still FREE even after picking a different first FREE item.
  • Fixed the unlock description for Shmup Mode in the CHECKLIST (it said you need 30 turrets unlocked, but you only need 20).

