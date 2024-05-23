 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CaseCracker2 update for 23 May 2024

Update on May 23.

Share · View all patches · Build 14462404 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized text
  • Fixed known bugs
  • Updated the wall of thanks list to May 20th, which means users from May 20th and before have been added to the wall.
    Note: In addition to users who add to the wishlist + follow, users who purchase + follow can also be added to the wall. Names should not contain special characters or other sensitive content.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2294451
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2294452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link