- Optimized text
- Fixed known bugs
- Updated the wall of thanks list to May 20th, which means users from May 20th and before have been added to the wall.
Note: In addition to users who add to the wishlist + follow, users who purchase + follow can also be added to the wall. Names should not contain special characters or other sensitive content.
CaseCracker2 update for 23 May 2024
Update on May 23.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2294451
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2294452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update