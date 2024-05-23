 Skip to content

Haunted Space Hotel: Vacancy Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Update 0.0.0.31 05222024

Build 14462397 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 02:09:22 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Massive Innerspace Update
  • New Dialogs and Waypoints
  • Fix: There's no way onto the Hotel without picking and acknowledging first. TY Play testers.

