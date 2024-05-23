 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unnamed Space Idle update for 23 May 2024

Version 0.53.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14462394 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 01:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tooltip to auto warp detailing lowest warp and warp essence awarded
  • Fixed issue with retrofit button not showing up
  • Minor translation update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link