Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix 0.26.1d Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14462330 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crashes during gameplay in Career mode caused by the 0.26.1c patch.

