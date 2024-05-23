 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StarCrawlers Chimera update for 23 May 2024

Tiny patch to 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14462214 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 01:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with final floor generation causing Giant Floating Words.
Fixed creating a character preset failing to allow hitting Accept button.

Changed files in this update

StarCrawlers Chimera Content Depot 1487561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link