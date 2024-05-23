Patch Notes For May 23

Hello! This update adjusts some character talents and fixes some issues. Thanks for your feedback and suggestions!
- Adjusted Adventurer and Stalker talents
- Adjusted transfer and hover effects in Frost Witch talent
- Added records for character progression difficulty and endless mode maximum wave
- Optimized the display of the talent interface
- Optimized the display of character attribute tips
- Optimized the display of monster bullets
- Fixed the issue where the game would stutter under certain circumstances
- Fixed the issue where Merchant talents' financial power would become ineffective under certain circumstances
- Fixed the issue where Stalker Dodge limit was improper under certain circumstances
- Fixed the issue where game saves were improper in non-Chinese or non-English environments
- Fixed the issue where difficulty 3 could not spawn Treasure Goblin
- Fixed the issue where the game would freeze when discovering relics under certain circumstances
