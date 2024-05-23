Patch Notes For May 23

Share · View all patches · Build 14462123 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello! This update adjusts some character talents and fixes some issues. Thanks for your feedback and suggestions!

Adjusted Adventurer and Stalker talents

Adjusted transfer and hover effects in Frost Witch talent

Added records for character progression difficulty and endless mode maximum wave

Optimized the display of the talent interface

Optimized the display of character attribute tips

Optimized the display of monster bullets

Fixed the issue where the game would stutter under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where Merchant talents' financial power would become ineffective under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where Stalker Dodge limit was improper under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where game saves were improper in non-Chinese or non-English environments

Fixed the issue where difficulty 3 could not spawn Treasure Goblin

Fixed the issue where the game would freeze when discovering relics under certain circumstances

