 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

狩魔战潮 update for 23 May 2024

Patch Notes For May 23

Share · View all patches · Build 14462123 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! This update adjusts some character talents and fixes some issues. Thanks for your feedback and suggestions!

  • Adjusted Adventurer and Stalker talents
  • Adjusted transfer and hover effects in Frost Witch talent
  • Added records for character progression difficulty and endless mode maximum wave
  • Optimized the display of the talent interface
  • Optimized the display of character attribute tips
  • Optimized the display of monster bullets
  • Fixed the issue where the game would stutter under certain circumstances
  • Fixed the issue where Merchant talents' financial power would become ineffective under certain circumstances
  • Fixed the issue where Stalker Dodge limit was improper under certain circumstances
  • Fixed the issue where game saves were improper in non-Chinese or non-English environments
  • Fixed the issue where difficulty 3 could not spawn Treasure Goblin
  • Fixed the issue where the game would freeze when discovering relics under certain circumstances

Follow us for more info!
Official Website
Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link