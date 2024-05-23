 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 23 May 2024

Some Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14461980 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 11:13:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Knight

  • Knight Redemption:

  • Add movement speed

  • Add immune crowd control effects

  • Archer

  • Phoenix:

  • Reduce normal damage

  • Add burn damage

  • For all classes:

  • Spells that give immune crowd control effects also remove debuff

  • Invisible mobs when respawn issue fixed

  • Mobs on respawn do not attack issue fixed

Changed files in this update

