Yard Sale Simulator update for 23 May 2024

Forgotten Lamps And Quick Fix

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lamps
Desk lamps were promised for last update and got lost in the sea of items waiting to find a home in Yard Sale Simulator. We apologize for the delay. Let us light up your life with 2 new lamps. Like every item in game there are 3 versions of each lamp to be found.

Fix

  • Stereo was labeled as "old stereo". It now displays the correct name.
  • Fixed picked up item disapearing when your inventory is full.
  • Fixed issue with mail not displaying location when logging in with mail.

