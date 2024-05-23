Forgotten Lamps And Quick Fix

Lamps
Desk lamps were promised for last update and got lost in the sea of items waiting to find a home in Yard Sale Simulator. We apologize for the delay. Let us light up your life with 2 new lamps. Like every item in game there are 3 versions of each lamp to be found.
Fix
- Stereo was labeled as "old stereo". It now displays the correct name.
- Fixed picked up item disapearing when your inventory is full.
- Fixed issue with mail not displaying location when logging in with mail.
