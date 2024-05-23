Chapter II: A Study In Ink - Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14461880 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy

A Study In Ink - Overview

Welcome, Scribes!

Chapter II is here with Vellum's first new Signature Ink! Study up on Pink, Challenges, a new Tome, Boss, and more - but first, let's check out the roadmap progress:



This Chapter not only introduces expansions in three different areas for the first time (Ink, Tome, Boss) - it also brings Signature Challenges and the Quest Board - laying the groundwork for exciting future features!

As if that weren't enough - we're also excited to address some community feedback with Skimming and a pair of quality of life features: Page Damage Credit and Randomized Loadouts.

Pink Ink - Power, Potential, and Payoff



Pink is the Ink of potential; strategic preparation leads to powerful results as you set up plans - then execute them at the perfect moment. Pink also breaks the rules with its Signature Spell - gaining 2 Charges and a 10s Cooldown!

OUTLINE - Spells that apply Outline also store their damage dealt around foes. Lingering Outlines on slain foes become Drafts.

DRAFT - Condensed potential damage created by Pink Mana.

FINALIZE- Purge all Outlines and Drafts, dealing stored damage.

Signature Challenges - Start of the Quest Board



Mending The Quests and Trials of a Mercenary Band will unlock the Quest Board - and with it, the new Signature Challenges! These Ink-specific goals will incentivize playing with your Signature Inks in specific ways - and reward long-term dedication to your favorites!

The Quest Board will be home to more upcoming goodies in future updates. What else might make its way from Tome to Library?

Tome - On the Nature of Seasons



Brave the winter cold, bask in the summer sun, and weather the Torn's relentless hunger in Vellum's first new Tome: On the Nature of Seasons! This Tome is available on the third shelf after defeating Quarry and reaching Attunement 15 (or completing any Tome/any Binding level if already meeting these requirements).

Scribes will venture forth to combat the elements and their foes as this new Tome cycles quickly through the seasons! The Font will aid you, making your favored seasons even stronger!

New Boss



It won't sting you. Promise.

Quality of Life, Feedback, and Speed!

Feedback continues to drive us; from the stray ideas and musings to the more fundamental questions and feelings - we truly value and take to heart your responses to Vellum! We're making a move to address something we've seen a lot of feedback on: movement speed!

We've also heard the request for more information on builds - and after the last update - a way to shuffle loadouts quickly! Here's a quick summary of these new adjustments:

Skimming - Scribe movement speed increases significantly outside combat and directly after movement spells

Pages Damage Credit - The end of game screen will now show damage attribution to specific Pages (where possible)

Randomize Loadout - A strange box has appeared next to the Loadout Podium, allowing quick, randomized Loadouts!

Vellum continues its journey in Chapter II: A Study In Ink - and we couldn't be more thrilled for you to join us!

The Vellum Team

