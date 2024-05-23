 Skip to content

Don't Let It Die - Beta Test update for 23 May 2024

Update Notes for 5/22/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14461841 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Voice Over to the tutorial from voice actor Kyle McCarley!
  • Fixed some edge case bugs with the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2965151
Linux Depot 2965152
macOS Depot 2965153
