- Added Voice Over to the tutorial from voice actor Kyle McCarley!
- Fixed some edge case bugs with the tutorial.
Don't Let It Die - Beta Test update for 23 May 2024
Update Notes for 5/22/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2965151
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2965152
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2965153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update