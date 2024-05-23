-fix: Boss charging skill stops auto battle.

-fix: Part of the map in Forest map-12 is inaccessible.

-fix: a bug causing skill learning npc show monster database.

-buff food exp buffs.

-Now before exchanging VE for VC, a textbox will show the amount and request confirmation.

-New:During the cut scene where it is noted Dr. G requests you to attend, having all party members surround the table.

-Recategorized all items/weapons/armors.

Weapon:

Light weapons

Heavy weapons

Ranged weapons

Armor:

Light Armor

General armor

Heavy armor

Shield

Other

Void Container

-fixed a bug causing the textbox to become smaller.

-New:Phantom pain database and its special scene.

-Fix some item bugs