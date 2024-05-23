-fix: Boss charging skill stops auto battle.
-fix: Part of the map in Forest map-12 is inaccessible.
-fix: a bug causing skill learning npc show monster database.
-buff food exp buffs.
-Now before exchanging VE for VC, a textbox will show the amount and request confirmation.
-New:During the cut scene where it is noted Dr. G requests you to attend, having all party members surround the table.
-Recategorized all items/weapons/armors.
Weapon:
Light weapons
Heavy weapons
Ranged weapons
Armor:
Light Armor
General armor
Heavy armor
Shield
Other
Void Container
-fixed a bug causing the textbox to become smaller.
-New:Phantom pain database and its special scene.
-Fix some item bugs
Void Foundation: Into The Void Playtest update for 23 May 2024
0.208
