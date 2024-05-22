Developer Diaries

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

LAUNCH DAY!

Happy launch day! All of us at Blinkmoon want to take the opportunity to welcome everyone to the world of Necromantic. Launching a game is no easy task, so we are very proud to have launched our first as a studio.

As we progress through the first week of Early Access launch, we wanted to touch base with our

community on a couple of topics:

BUG FIXING & GENERAL STABILITY

By far, our primary focus at the moment is ensuring that everyone can play the game. Please continue to report any weird in-game behavior or crashes on our Steam Discussions page (or Discord). We’re constantly refreshing both to see if there are any problems out there.

As of this morning, a couple of crash reports have come in and we’re already working on potential fixes.

As we process and verify these fixes internally, we’ll be pushing Hotfixes to the live build.

Cavalry is on the way!

CO-OP

On to the topic of Co-Op - this is a feature that we want to support long-term, adding multiple sub-features that haven’t quite been tried within the genre (yet).

Additionally, we want to make sure that the base experience is as optimized and smooth as it possibly can be. Optimization is a challenge given the many edge cases that we have to take into consideration. We leverage a P2P network approach, which means that if you create a match, you are technically considered the host (while the joining player is the client).

The experience of Co-Op may vary depending on a number of factors, including:

PC rig specs

Distance between Host and Client

General network stability & speed

As a result of the many edge cases and the potential of a less than perfect experience, we’ve decided to commit to Co-Op as our main priority outside of bug fixing. Dates can certainly change, but we’re confident that we can dramatically improve the Co-Op experience and stabilize the various edge cases within the next couple of weeks.

BALANCING

Please provide your feedback! There are many games within the genre with many different play styles. We’ve tried our best to find our own little niche as an Auto Shooter, but at the end of the day, we’ll rely on our community to help provide us direction.

As a result, you’ll notice some balance changes being pushed in updates as the need arises. These may or may not go out with bug fixes, depending on the timing.

WHAT'S NEXT

Plenty. There are a lot of Quality of Life improvements in our backlog that, while we weren’t able to get to them for Early Access launch, we have a lot queued up for upcoming updates.

Just to throw out a few:

FTUE updates

Progression updates

Meta Feature Improvements

Additionally, we’ve got some pretty big things planned for the future (and much closer than you might expect).

We’d like to add a little bit more romance into the ‘Necromantic’ by introducing a new feature that will allow for far more intractability with the students and playable characters in the courtyard. Gifting, romance progress, and special unlocks are just a few of the things that we have in mind.

More on that later!

We value and respect all constructive feedback, and are constantly looking to improve the play experience. Since we've launched on Early Access, a balancing patch update was released within hours, and we're busy in development on another patch over the next day or so to address some of the findings of our wonderful gameplay community

Again, we wanted to provide our sincere thanks to everyone who has taken the time to engage with us, provide feedback and support us as we’ve launched our first Early Access title!

As always, please fill out our Player Survey to better help us improve Necromantic for you!

Signed the Necromantic Development Team