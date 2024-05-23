 Skip to content

Publish or Perish update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14461662 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The UI and HUD should now support ultra wide screen resolutions. Let us know what should be in Hotfix 1.02! Happy publishing!

