🛠️🏰 Lust & Legends v1.6.6 Patch Notes 🏰🛠️

🛠️🏰 Developer Update: Lust & Legends v1.6.6 Patch Notes 🏰🛠️

Greetings, valiant adventurers!

We're excited to announce the release of the v1.6.6 minor patch update for Lust & Legends! This update addresses several bugs that you, our dedicated players, have brought to our attention. We appreciate your patience and feedback as we continue to improve your gaming experience.

Here's what you can expect in this patch:

Merchant's Proposal Quest Fix:

We've resolved the issue preventing players from finishing the Merchant's Proposal quest. The Citadel records spawn position quest object has been adjusted to prevent Tristan from getting stuck. No more frustrating moments; it's smooth sailing from here!

Quest Order Adjustment:

To enhance the storytelling experience, we've changed the order of the Guild Sabotage and Centennial Celebration quests. This adjustment provides better story flow and ensures a more immersive journey for Tristan.

We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the players who reported these issues. Your input is invaluable, and we're committed to delivering the best possible adventure in the world of Valoria.

Thank you for your support and for helping us make Lust & Legends even better! ⚔️🛡️✨

Happy adventuring,

The Entropy Studios Team

