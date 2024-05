Share · View all patches · Build 14461528 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 00:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your continued support of Launch Director!

Instead of implementing meaningful content updates, I have added a BLÅHAJ (soft toy, shark, 100 cm) to the player's hab.

You're welcome :)

Ps. I am currently mulling over various "proper" enhancements to Launch Director, I promise...