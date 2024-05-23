Controller Support and Achievements!!!

Hello everyone!

I know that I have been away for quite sometime.

Lots of things are occupying me... however, heres a big update I worked on for the past month ːsteamhappyː

I finally managed to make the game work with Playstation and Xbox Controller without the need to use DS4Windows or Steam Input :D

The game generally recognizes your controller and you can control everything within the game without the need to use Mouse and Keyboard.

Another thing... ACHIEVEMENTS ARE BACK!

The game is fully polished so in that case I had to implement Steam Achievements as the last thing.

The game at early stage had achievements but I had to remove it because it brought a lot of bugs, now that everything out of the way and the game is good to go, I had to bring it back to add re-playability.

Speaking of bugs, when I got back into the project I noticed a significant amount of dumb ass bugs that appeared because of the pause menu functionality so I had to sit through it and fix many bugs!

Thankfully everything works fine.

A lot of you contacted me about a weird jitter effect that the game had when it runs stable 60 FPS, unfortunately I tried my best to find a solution for it but Unity Engine runs things in a weird way... I think its because I implemented things like physics not in a way that it should be but its alright, I tested the game with 60 FPS and it still runs fine but its preferable to have a better PC to run it above 60 FPS to avoid such issue.

There are a total of 17 Achievements to be unlocked

3 of them are Hidden (One of them... You got to think outside the box to unlock it xD)

I worked really hard and put some effort to make the game look good and presentable... I hope you all return to play the game once more and hunt down those Achievements.

Thank you for your time and the continuous support (LOVE U ALL)