Update v0.538895

Getting closer and closer to the point of where it needs to be so I can work on just characters, fix selection and IK bones then add ladder climbing, all before dedicated servers. Update listed below.
Added New Maps
- Confusion Valley - ELM & SD
- Airport - C, ELM-DMC, SD
Game Mode
- DMC = DeadMan Crossing, variant of Team Elimination, Targeted Zone that no player can cross, death be upon them!
- AF1 = All For One, if ELM and FFA had a baby, this is the Game Mode. "Last man Standing" Win 3 rounds to Win the Match.
- AF1 work on score board add round wins to it. Sort by round wins. Test on 2 PC's
- MVP Card added on End Match Screen for all Game Modes. MVP will be tracked in stats for lobby matches only.
Level Work
- Fixed CC top of small looking post railing collision blocking shots. Ladder collision
- Both Camp Confusion FFA and KC have had texture res and lighting rebuilt. 3 Guard Towers can now be accessed.
- Office Space SD compressed Texture and Lightmap resolutions. Free up memory.
Game Play
- Grenades damage radius extended. Friction added to bounce and deflections.
- Character select might be fixed?
- (Character your Spawning Characters.)
- Fixed stamina, this may be causing the grenade issue or weapon filter. maybe remove to test theory? Changed code a bit.
- reset play time, along with stats
Still more to this update, just updating what is ready and could use some testing.
Changed files in this update