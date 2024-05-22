Update v0.538895

Getting closer and closer to the point of where it needs to be so I can work on just characters, fix selection and IK bones then add ladder climbing, all before dedicated servers. Update listed below.

Added New Maps

Confusion Valley - ELM & SD

Airport - C, ELM-DMC, SD

Game Mode

DMC = DeadMan Crossing, variant of Team Elimination, Targeted Zone that no player can cross, death be upon them!

AF1 = All For One, if ELM and FFA had a baby, this is the Game Mode. "Last man Standing" Win 3 rounds to Win the Match.

AF1 work on score board add round wins to it. Sort by round wins. Test on 2 PC's

MVP Card added on End Match Screen for all Game Modes. MVP will be tracked in stats for lobby matches only.

Level Work

Fixed CC top of small looking post railing collision blocking shots. Ladder collision

Both Camp Confusion FFA and KC have had texture res and lighting rebuilt. 3 Guard Towers can now be accessed.

Office Space SD compressed Texture and Lightmap resolutions. Free up memory.

Game Play

Grenades damage radius extended. Friction added to bounce and deflections.

Character select might be fixed?

(Character your Spawning Characters.)

Fixed stamina, this may be causing the grenade issue or weapon filter. maybe remove to test theory? Changed code a bit.

reset play time, along with stats

Still more to this update, just updating what is ready and could use some testing.