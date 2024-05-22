 Skip to content

Trans Ops update for 22 May 2024

Update v0.538895

Build 14461199 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 23:13:12 UTC

Getting closer and closer to the point of where it needs to be so I can work on just characters, fix selection and IK bones then add ladder climbing, all before dedicated servers. Update listed below.

Added New Maps
  • Confusion Valley - ELM & SD
  • Airport - C, ELM-DMC, SD
Game Mode
  • DMC = DeadMan Crossing, variant of Team Elimination, Targeted Zone that no player can cross, death be upon them!
  • AF1 = All For One, if ELM and FFA had a baby, this is the Game Mode. "Last man Standing" Win 3 rounds to Win the Match.
  • AF1 work on score board add round wins to it. Sort by round wins. Test on 2 PC's
  • MVP Card added on End Match Screen for all Game Modes. MVP will be tracked in stats for lobby matches only.
Level Work
  • Fixed CC top of small looking post railing collision blocking shots. Ladder collision
  • Both Camp Confusion FFA and KC have had texture res and lighting rebuilt. 3 Guard Towers can now be accessed.
  • Office Space SD compressed Texture and Lightmap resolutions. Free up memory.
Game Play
  • Grenades damage radius extended. Friction added to bounce and deflections.
  • Character select might be fixed?
  • (Character your Spawning Characters.)
  • Fixed stamina, this may be causing the grenade issue or weapon filter. maybe remove to test theory? Changed code a bit.
  • reset play time, along with stats

Still more to this update, just updating what is ready and could use some testing.

