Development Build 0.225.0.16

Another midweek build! In this build we have a much refined galaxy code, fixes for the real world star locations in sector -258,0,0, and a new volumetric Sag A*!
- Greatly optimised the galaxy generation codebase.
- Added the groundwork for more stellar object types. L,T,Y Classes, T-Tauri, Wolf-Rayet, Neutron Stars, White Dwarf stars and Rogue Planets.
- Re-imported the Sol-sector real world stars, also with about 600 new additions.
- Fixed the positioning offset of the real world stars.
- Fixed the positioning offset of Sol's planets.
- Fixed Sag A* not being at 0,0,0 properly.
- Replaced the old 2D Sag A* model with an all new hand-crafted volumetric version.
- Fixed the collisions in the VIP Quarters bedroom doorway.
Changed files in this update