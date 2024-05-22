 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starship Simulator Dev Build update for 22 May 2024

Development Build 0.225.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 14461112 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 23:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another midweek build! In this build we have a much refined galaxy code, fixes for the real world star locations in sector -258,0,0, and a new volumetric Sag A*!

  • Greatly optimised the galaxy generation codebase.
  • Added the groundwork for more stellar object types. L,T,Y Classes, T-Tauri, Wolf-Rayet, Neutron Stars, White Dwarf stars and Rogue Planets.
  • Re-imported the Sol-sector real world stars, also with about 600 new additions.
  • Fixed the positioning offset of the real world stars.
  • Fixed the positioning offset of Sol's planets.
  • Fixed Sag A* not being at 0,0,0 properly.
  • Replaced the old 2D Sag A* model with an all new hand-crafted volumetric version.
  • Fixed the collisions in the VIP Quarters bedroom doorway.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2957291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link