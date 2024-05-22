- Added limited vehicle ammo & repair station
- Added vehicle multi-gunner support
- Fixed: HMARS rockets exploding at the barrel
- Fixed: fall damage not working properly over network
- Fixed an issue picking up ammo into the wrong slot
- Fixed: Anti-tank mines not triggering
- Fixed missing Spanish localization
War Trigger Playtest update for 22 May 2024
Alpha Release 0.7.9f1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 2623311
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2623312
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2623313
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update