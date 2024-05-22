 Skip to content

War Trigger Playtest update for 22 May 2024

Alpha Release 0.7.9f1

  • Added limited vehicle ammo & repair station
  • Added vehicle multi-gunner support
  • Fixed: HMARS rockets exploding at the barrel
  • Fixed: fall damage not working properly over network
  • Fixed an issue picking up ammo into the wrong slot
  • Fixed: Anti-tank mines not triggering
  • Fixed missing Spanish localization

