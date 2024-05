Share · View all patches · Build 14461033 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 22:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixed the player going into the walls of the first dungeon.

Fixed the bug with no audio playing in the main menu.

Added in a new option to skip cutscenes by button press.

Added in new feature that displays what the powerups/weapons/characters do.

Unfortunately, the videos in the main menu had to be removed, temporarily but they will be back in a later update.