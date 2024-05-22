Dev Thoughts 3

Main Content:
15 waves was a little short for an onslaught. Now, Garcia has to fight his way through 40 waves! Along his journey he will encounter a boss at every 10th wave, and a final boss on wave 40 that will test his skills. Do you have what it takes to stop the onslaught?
- New Enemy: Golem
- New Enemy: Eclipse
- New Boss: Wendigo
- New Boss: Iocus
- New Final Boss: [Redacted]
Small Changes:
For those seeking a huge challenge, Exorcist has been reworked to give you a true bullet hell experience. If you enjoyed playing with the flashlight from Exorcist, now every mode can be played with lights on or off, your choice! Some other small tweaks were made to address Endless scaling.
- New Item: Whiskey
- Removed Item: Limeade (Lemonade now increases max potions and potion recovery)
- QOL: Option to mass buy anywhere from 10 to 100 items per button press
- QOL: Increased animation visibility of Charger readying an attack
- Gameplay: Wraith AI changed to semi-kite the player
- Gameplay: Flashlight mode can be toggled on or off for every difficulty
- Gameplay: Exorcist is a new and very difficult challenge
- Gameplay: Waves scaling changed
- Gameplay: Some item costs and scaling changed
- Gameplay: Item costs increase in Endless
Bug Fixes:
Last but not least, here are some bug fixes. A great many thanks to everyone who reached out about bugs they encountered!
- Blue Ink - supposed to be +10%, not +100%
- Buying Blue Ink no longer adds +1 to Red Ink counts
- Healing at max health no longer counts as damage for NonNewtonian
- Healing at max health no longer counts as damage for Red Velvet
- Red Velvet no longer creates Kombucha (this sometimes caused immense lag)
- The wave counter no longer stops at wave 16
- Root beer can no longer displace bosses
That's all for now! Stay safe, and good luck with your next vending machine run!
