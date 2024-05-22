Dev Thoughts 3

Main Content:

15 waves was a little short for an onslaught. Now, Garcia has to fight his way through 40 waves! Along his journey he will encounter a boss at every 10th wave, and a final boss on wave 40 that will test his skills. Do you have what it takes to stop the onslaught?

New Enemy: Golem

New Enemy: Eclipse

New Boss: Wendigo

New Boss: Iocus

New Final Boss: [Redacted]

Small Changes:

For those seeking a huge challenge, Exorcist has been reworked to give you a true bullet hell experience. If you enjoyed playing with the flashlight from Exorcist, now every mode can be played with lights on or off, your choice! Some other small tweaks were made to address Endless scaling.

New Item: Whiskey

Removed Item: Limeade (Lemonade now increases max potions and potion recovery)

QOL: Option to mass buy anywhere from 10 to 100 items per button press

QOL: Increased animation visibility of Charger readying an attack

Gameplay: Wraith AI changed to semi-kite the player

Gameplay: Flashlight mode can be toggled on or off for every difficulty

Gameplay: Exorcist is a new and very difficult challenge

Gameplay: Waves scaling changed

Gameplay: Some item costs and scaling changed

Gameplay: Item costs increase in Endless

Bug Fixes:

Last but not least, here are some bug fixes. A great many thanks to everyone who reached out about bugs they encountered!

Blue Ink - supposed to be +10%, not +100%

Buying Blue Ink no longer adds +1 to Red Ink counts

Healing at max health no longer counts as damage for NonNewtonian

Healing at max health no longer counts as damage for Red Velvet

Red Velvet no longer creates Kombucha (this sometimes caused immense lag)

The wave counter no longer stops at wave 16

Root beer can no longer displace bosses

That's all for now! Stay safe, and good luck with your next vending machine run!