Xenterrestrial Chapter 2 Released! [2.50] 5/22/24

I am very excited to finally release chapter 2! This update includes all of the content for chapter 2 as well as number of balance, bug fix, and QOL changes to the overall game. Read more below.
Discreet Changes:
- Magnum Nerf (damage reduced from 14 to 12)
- Fixed slam fire mod
- Stun Gun Buff (damage increased by 1 while using)
- Stun Gun renamed to Capacitor Ammo
- Carbine renamed to Marksman Rifle
- Marksman Rifle Nerf (recoil increased by 50%)
- Magneto negative ammo bug fixed
- Magneto completely reworked with new behavior and description
- Fixed mistake with basic enemy projectile animation in sandbox
- Fan shot nerf (damage reduced 25%)
- Cloak Nerf (cooldown increased from 15 to 48 seconds)
- Fixed bug where you could get hit by parried projectiles
- Made phantom collisions slightly more lenient
- Bruiser renamed to Punisher
- Fixed issue where shotgun gore particles were tied to “Particles” option instead of “Gore” on most enemies (fixed for ch2 levels and sandbox only).
- Fixed bug where jackhammer did not extend swarmer attack cooldown
- Added new loading screen messages and revised old ones
- Improved other mod descriptions where appropriate.
- Mine layer mod can now hit the same enemy with multiple explosions simultaneously
