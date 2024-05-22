 Skip to content

Xenoterrestrial update for 22 May 2024

Xenterrestrial Chapter 2 Released! [2.50] 5/22/24

Share · View all patches · Build 14460976 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


I am very excited to finally release chapter 2! This update includes all of the content for chapter 2 as well as number of balance, bug fix, and QOL changes to the overall game. Read more below.

Discreet Changes:

  • Magnum Nerf (damage reduced from 14 to 12)
  • Fixed slam fire mod
  • Stun Gun Buff (damage increased by 1 while using)
  • Stun Gun renamed to Capacitor Ammo
  • Carbine renamed to Marksman Rifle
  • Marksman Rifle Nerf (recoil increased by 50%)
  • Magneto negative ammo bug fixed
  • Magneto completely reworked with new behavior and description
  • Fixed mistake with basic enemy projectile animation in sandbox
  • Fan shot nerf (damage reduced 25%)
  • Cloak Nerf (cooldown increased from 15 to 48 seconds)
  • Fixed bug where you could get hit by parried projectiles
  • Made phantom collisions slightly more lenient
  • Bruiser renamed to Punisher
  • Fixed issue where shotgun gore particles were tied to “Particles” option instead of “Gore” on most enemies (fixed for ch2 levels and sandbox only).
  • Fixed bug where jackhammer did not extend swarmer attack cooldown
  • Added new loading screen messages and revised old ones
  • Improved other mod descriptions where appropriate.
  • Mine layer mod can now hit the same enemy with multiple explosions simultaneously

