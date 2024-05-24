Update 1.30

Share · View all patches · Build 14460885 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 18:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your patience as we worked on squashing some bugs!

Patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the Keepsakes would not show up in the players' inventory.

Fixed an issue where the jumpscare warning would cause a crash

Fixed an issue where the achievement for the true ending of Chapter One would unlocked when it shouldn't

Fixed an issue where Nanni would prematurely be in the room with the player in Chapter One.

Bug Reporting

As always, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know in the pinned Bug Reporting Discussion thread

or let us know on DreadXPs Discord server https://discord.gg/sqJKDTf3