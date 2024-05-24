 Skip to content

Sucker for Love: Date to Die For update for 24 May 2024

Update 1.30

Update 1.30

Last edited 24 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your patience as we worked on squashing some bugs!

Patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Keepsakes would not show up in the players' inventory.
  • Fixed an issue where the jumpscare warning would cause a crash
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement for the true ending of Chapter One would unlocked when it shouldn't
  • Fixed an issue where Nanni would prematurely be in the room with the player in Chapter One.

Bug Reporting

As always, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know in the pinned Bug Reporting Discussion thread
or let us know on DreadXPs Discord server https://discord.gg/sqJKDTf3

