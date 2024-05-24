Update 1.30

Thank you for your patience as we worked on squashing some bugs!
Patch notes:
- Fixed an issue where the Keepsakes would not show up in the players' inventory.
- Fixed an issue where the jumpscare warning would cause a crash
- Fixed an issue where the achievement for the true ending of Chapter One would unlocked when it shouldn't
- Fixed an issue where Nanni would prematurely be in the room with the player in Chapter One.
---_
Bug Reporting
_
As always, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please let us know in the pinned Bug Reporting Discussion thread
or let us know on DreadXPs Discord server https://discord.gg/sqJKDTf3
Changed files in this update