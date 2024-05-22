 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Indigo Park update for 22 May 2024

V 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14460839 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 22:26:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've had a super successful launch and we can't thank you enough for it.
V 1.0.1 attempts to correct the texture blur issue that many of you were experiencing. In testing, this has now been fixed, but we won't really know until it's out there.

We also implemented a slight change to the first gear pickup that should prevent the game from crashing when you pick it up.

Thank you all for your understanding, we'll have more updates coming soon to address the many issues and bugs in the game. <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link