We've had a super successful launch and we can't thank you enough for it.

V 1.0.1 attempts to correct the texture blur issue that many of you were experiencing. In testing, this has now been fixed, but we won't really know until it's out there.

We also implemented a slight change to the first gear pickup that should prevent the game from crashing when you pick it up.

Thank you all for your understanding, we'll have more updates coming soon to address the many issues and bugs in the game. <3