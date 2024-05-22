Its Wednesday My Dudes

[ Sky ]
- Replaced complex simulated volumetric clouds with a 2D cloud skybox.
- Clouds now randomize at the start of every in game day.
- Adjusted the colour of the sky to better match the stylized game style.
- Built a custom Werewolf sky system that allows for control over the different day phases. (The very first step of targetting!)
[ Lighting ]
- Rebuilt the lighting system from the ground up.
- Replaced a moving 'Sun' dynamic light with 3 static light positions for Day, Dusk and Night. (This vastly improves performance and allows for better lighting whilst appearing exactly the same in game.)
- Replaced a dynamic sky light that would react to the sky's ambient lighting with 3 static and pre-baked sky lights (baked for the 3 day phases). Vastly improving performance and lighting quality.
- Brightened up dusk and the evening to help with visibility and to better match the game's style.
[ Main Menu ]
- Removed empty box disguised as a castle.
- Built a brand new Tavern!
- The intention is for the Tavern to be a 'staging ground' for groups to get together before they move to a game map to play. (This will be added next update)
- The tavern is not fully furnished and has loads of areas that will open up in the future.
Changed files in this update