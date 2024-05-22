 Skip to content

Werewolves Revenge Playtest update for 22 May 2024

Its Wednesday My Dudes

Build 14460742 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 23:09:12 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ Sky ]

  • Replaced complex simulated volumetric clouds with a 2D cloud skybox.
  • Clouds now randomize at the start of every in game day.
  • Adjusted the colour of the sky to better match the stylized game style.
  • Built a custom Werewolf sky system that allows for control over the different day phases. (The very first step of targetting!)

[ Lighting ]

  • Rebuilt the lighting system from the ground up.
  • Replaced a moving 'Sun' dynamic light with 3 static light positions for Day, Dusk and Night. (This vastly improves performance and allows for better lighting whilst appearing exactly the same in game.)
  • Replaced a dynamic sky light that would react to the sky's ambient lighting with 3 static and pre-baked sky lights (baked for the 3 day phases). Vastly improving performance and lighting quality.
  • Brightened up dusk and the evening to help with visibility and to better match the game's style.

[ Main Menu ]

  • Removed empty box disguised as a castle.
  • Built a brand new Tavern!
  • The intention is for the Tavern to be a 'staging ground' for groups to get together before they move to a game map to play. (This will be added next update)
  • The tavern is not fully furnished and has loads of areas that will open up in the future.

Changed files in this update

Werewolves Revenge Playtest Content Depot 1870651
