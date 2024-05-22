V0.4.1 - May 22, 2024

Changed spawn points for buildings to be one further in so that it’s easier to leave

Changed Iron Bar name to “Iron Bar” from “Iron Ore”

Changed Iron Ore name to “Iron Ore” from “Iron Bar”

Renamed base gear to include “Leather” to make it distinct from incoming copper gear

Adjusted rarity of finding ore to increase the further you get in the mine

Adjusted rarity of finding each ore per floor

Adjusted hit chance calculation for pickaxe to be aligned with the comparison between precision stat and current floor

Empty potion bottles no longer take up inventory slots

Changed Rebirth inventory drops to only affect brewing/crafting ingredients

Fixed cutscene bug causing game crashing