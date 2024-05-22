Changed spawn points for buildings to be one further in so that it’s easier to leave
Changed Iron Bar name to “Iron Bar” from “Iron Ore”
Changed Iron Ore name to “Iron Ore” from “Iron Bar”
Renamed base gear to include “Leather” to make it distinct from incoming copper gear
Adjusted rarity of finding ore to increase the further you get in the mine
Adjusted rarity of finding each ore per floor
Adjusted hit chance calculation for pickaxe to be aligned with the comparison between precision stat and current floor
Empty potion bottles no longer take up inventory slots
Changed Rebirth inventory drops to only affect brewing/crafting ingredients
Fixed cutscene bug causing game crashing
Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 22 May 2024
V0.4.1 - May 22, 2024
