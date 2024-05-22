- Bugfix: Rare crash caused when a ship splits into multiple pieces during combat while it is also under construction.
- Bugfix: Rare crash when making a hyperjump.
- Bugfix: Rare crashes during gameplay while the "Automatically Track On-Screen Ships" setting is enabled. (Which it is by default.)
- Bugfix: Error loading some saved games containing Flak Batteries.
- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs most commonly caused by ships splitting into multiple pieces.
- Bugfix: In some circumstances, weapons might not show their targeting overlays after being split off from their original ship.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 22 May 2024
Hotfix 0.26.1c Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update