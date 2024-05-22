 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 22 May 2024

Hotfix 0.26.1c Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14460641 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Rare crash caused when a ship splits into multiple pieces during combat while it is also under construction.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash when making a hyperjump.
  • Bugfix: Rare crashes during gameplay while the "Automatically Track On-Screen Ships" setting is enabled. (Which it is by default.)
  • Bugfix: Error loading some saved games containing Flak Batteries.
  • Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs most commonly caused by ships splitting into multiple pieces.
  • Bugfix: In some circumstances, weapons might not show their targeting overlays after being split off from their original ship.

Changed files in this update

Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link