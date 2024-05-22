- We made some changes to the physics and pathing for enemies which should pretty substantially improve performance when there are large crowds of enemies
- The guitar playing enemies now have a sound effect and their projectiles look like little music notes
- Running enemies' max speed has been lowered
- Fixed an issue where 'disable all' wouldn't always disable all difficulty modifiers
BloodDome99 update for 22 May 2024
0.9.2 - Performance improvements
