BloodDome99 update for 22 May 2024

0.9.2 - Performance improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14460617 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 21:52:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We made some changes to the physics and pathing for enemies which should pretty substantially improve performance when there are large crowds of enemies
  • The guitar playing enemies now have a sound effect and their projectiles look like little music notes
  • Running enemies' max speed has been lowered
  • Fixed an issue where 'disable all' wouldn't always disable all difficulty modifiers

