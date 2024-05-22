Fix bugs
[Weakening] Equipment strength bonus weakened by 50%
[Weakening] Fix equipment strength bug:
Only affects basic attributes: attack, defense, health, spiritual power
Excluding special attributes: attack speed, movement speed, critical strike, blood sucking, evasion, rebound, health recovery, spiritual power recovery
【 Strengthen 】 Fix the bug of premium attributes:
Weapon enhances attack power (previously strengthened)
Shield enhances defense
Clothing enhances defense, health, and spiritual power
【 Strengthen 】 Enhance the stone burst rate by 10 times
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 22 May 2024
