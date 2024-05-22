Quality of Life Update 0.24.05.22

Added in some features to improve the general play experience, including:
- Steam Cloud save capability
- Steam Achievements
- A few helpful in-game tooltips to provide a little guidance
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added in some features to improve the general play experience, including:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update