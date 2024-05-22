 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Annuit Coeptis update for 22 May 2024

Quality of Life Update 0.24.05.22

Share · View all patches · Build 14460382 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 21:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added in some features to improve the general play experience, including:

  • Steam Cloud save capability
  • Steam Achievements
  • A few helpful in-game tooltips to provide a little guidance

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2951941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link