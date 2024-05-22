 Skip to content

Carth update for 22 May 2024

Carth 0.1.2c

Share · View all patches · Build 14460312 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 21:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Any effected or Broken Saves May Need Restart
There is FREE XP AND COINS at any teleportation Portal for effected saved games

~Fixed altered class getting gear not supposed to
~Fixed bugs not giving all traits to player
~Fixed bug where stats may be incorrect once in game
~Fixed bug where skills were not calculated correctly once in game
~Fixed bug not giving correct talent to player
~Fixed bug not saving and loading correct items
~Fixed errors thrown at start with Boats and interaction water shader
~Added Tongs item given when taking blacksmith talent
~Added black smith hammer given when taking blacksmith talent
~Fixed bug with Divine class not giving correct spell when chosen
~UI work
~Spelling errors fixed
~Adjusted scaling issues
~Map work
~New enemy spawners around Eastern Watch
~New Quests
~Fixed bugs related to multiplayer damage with special damage weapons

