Carth 0.1.2c



Any effected or Broken Saves May Need Restart

There is FREE XP AND COINS at any teleportation Portal for effected saved games

~Fixed altered class getting gear not supposed to

~Fixed bugs not giving all traits to player

~Fixed bug where stats may be incorrect once in game

~Fixed bug where skills were not calculated correctly once in game

~Fixed bug not giving correct talent to player

~Fixed bug not saving and loading correct items

~Fixed errors thrown at start with Boats and interaction water shader

~Added Tongs item given when taking blacksmith talent

~Added black smith hammer given when taking blacksmith talent

~Fixed bug with Divine class not giving correct spell when chosen

~UI work

~Spelling errors fixed

~Adjusted scaling issues

~Map work

~New enemy spawners around Eastern Watch

~New Quests

~Fixed bugs related to multiplayer damage with special damage weapons