Survive the Extremes: New Maps and Features Now Available in Zombie Mode!

We are excited to announce the release of our latest updates, designed to take your zombie survival experience to the next level! Here’s what’s new in the game:

Introducing Two New Maps: Zombie Nightfall & Dayfall

Dive into our two brand-new maps! "Zombie Nightfall" envelops you in the thrilling challenge of surviving under the cover of darkness, while "Dayfall" offers a stark contrast with its bright, daylight setting. Whether you prefer the suspense of night or the clarity of day, these maps provide fresh environments for both solo and co-op play.

Enhanced Barricade System

Experience our newly integrated barricade system in zombie mode. Strategically place and repair barricades to fend off zombie breaches and secure your survival.

Customizable Zombie Shop System

Tailor your survival strategy with our expanded Zombie Shop System. Select from a variety of weapons and attachments to equip yourself against the undead onslaught.

Smarter Zombies with Advanced AI

Brace yourself against smarter, more agile zombies. Enhanced AI means zombies now pursue players more aggressively, adapting to their movements and overcoming obstacles to maintain the chase.

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Enjoy smoother gameplay with critical bug fixes, including improvements to weapon reloading animations and real-time updates to player statistics.

These updates are live now! Jump back into the game and test your survival skills across our new maps and systems. We look forward to your feedback and hope you enjoy these enhancements as much as we enjoyed developing them. Gear up, strategize, and survive the apocalypse—day or night!