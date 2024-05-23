Version 1.4 | 1 Year Anniversary | New City, Atmosphere Options, ...

New Level: Atro City

The game now features a new, bigger city level! Unlock Atro City by causing $350,000,000 damage, in the original city (now called Down Town) while playing Crush Hour mode.







Note: There are a few things that are still work-in-progress, for the new city: So for now, please keep in mind that...

Some of the game's balancing still needs to be adjusted to work with this much bigger map: At the moment, many VIP Targets will spawn far outside of the players reach, for instance

While player high scores will already be recorded for the new city, the in-game leader board does not yet feature an option to display scores for Atro City

Hope to take care of these issues, in the near future; until then I think these are good compromises to have the new city available, a little early!

As for size, Atro City is almost 3 times bigger than the old city: 468 buildings waiting to be destroyed!

Level Atmosphere Options

When selecting a level, you can now also change its atmosphere: Play during bright sunshine, a moody dawn, thick fog, or the moonlit night!









Various Little Things

Blinking Animations

Characters now have blinking animations! This makes the character look more alive—a low-priority feature I've been meaning to add, ever since the game's release last year... But it was only now that I've finally gotten around to it. Yippie!

(Blinking animations are also available for custom characters: Simply set up the "Blink" blend shape clip for your VRM, prior to export.)

Random Spawnpoints

In the level settings, you now can also chose to have the player(s) spawn in random locations: This is a great way to keep things 'fresh', especially in combination with the atmosphere options. This option is also great in split-screen multiplayer, to spread players out a little.

(Note: This option is only available in [i]Custom, Sandbox, and _Photo _mode.)[/i]

Freeze Time!

Activating slow motion and freezing time, in _Photo _mode, are now two separate actions: This gives you a lot more control to stop the game in just the right moment and take your screenshot!

1 Year Anniversary 🎉

Pawperty Damage was released today, exactly one year ago! Since then it has grown quite a bit—most notably with the addition of Steam Workshop support and the custom character feature, late last year.

Now, with the new city level and atmosphere options, I felt it was appropriate to increase the game's price point to reflect all of the additions since the game's original release. That also means this content update is free of charge for anyone who has already bought the game at its old price—an early-adopter discount, of sorts, haha!

I hope you continue to enjoy the game, and thank you so much for this year!

Patch Notes

New

Unlockable level: Atro City

Level atmosphere options: Sunshine, Dawn, Foggy, Midnight

Option to spawn at a random location (available in Custom, Sandbox, and _Photo _mode)

Blinking animations for characters (also available for custom characters)

Dedicated key/button to take screenshot in _Photo _mode (will automatically hide HUD)

Added Spanish translation

Changes

Overall performance improvements

Separated actions to activate slow motion and freeze time, in _Photo _mode

Fixes

Various small bug fixes

Known Issues