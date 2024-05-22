- Fixed an issue where some players were getting stuck on floor 4
- Increased upwards looking range for all tanks
- Decreased the movement speed of flying enemies on floor 3
- Added Auto Fire accessibility option in settings
- Added Screen Shake Intensity slider in settings
- Lowered the requirements for Trigger Happy achievement
- Lowered the requirements for Bulldozer Achievement
Iron & Lead update for 22 May 2024
Patch for Iron & Lead v1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
