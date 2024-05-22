 Skip to content

Iron & Lead update for 22 May 2024

Patch for Iron & Lead v1.0.3

Last edited 22 May 2024

  • Fixed an issue where some players were getting stuck on floor 4
  • Increased upwards looking range for all tanks
  • Decreased the movement speed of flying enemies on floor 3
  • Added Auto Fire accessibility option in settings
  • Added Screen Shake Intensity slider in settings
  • Lowered the requirements for Trigger Happy achievement
  • Lowered the requirements for Bulldozer Achievement

