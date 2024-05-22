Release 0.3.14

This is a large building block update to the game. While having hangars (some captains have played with them in the past) seems like a smaller feature, it required a large amount of problem solving and opens even more gameplay options. We are working on the Story game mode and hit a road block. The update was designed to remove many of the currently knowledge Story game mode development hurdles. We hope to have provided a few Quality of life improvements from the original design, like massive cargo transfers between ships. Furthermore, solving these issue now have allowed us to restart testing warehouse facilities.

There has been a lot of feedback surrounding the current content level. We are listening and are shifting some items in our roadmap to provide more without just adding grind to the game. Additionally, as the community has grown we have learned of too many systems not working as we intended deeper into a run. We are trying to balance addressing these issues and provide more content. We hope that some of the updates to the star systems outside of Luma will push a bit more exploration. Exploration is not as rewarding as we would like, and missions fall flat after the first year, we are looking to address this in the next major update.

This update also pushes the full game further from the demo version, as the bulk of the new features are not available in the demo, even if it was updated today. We have heard from some community members that allowing a very limited number of facilities in the demo would help showcase more of the deeper side of the game, and we are fairly warm to this suggestion. It will require a bit of extra development as it wouldn't be a simple available / not available setup.

While the standard lists of changes have been provided, there are a large number of changes that are harder to discuss and are not visual. We have made some changes to the way we develop new features in a hope that we can do a bit more in parallel.

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Game Mode - Time Trial can now be converted to a Sandbox game at the end of the play time

Level Up UI has been tweaked for larger description section

Events now have their own layer on the UI to minimize collision between different UI requirements

Shipyard Updates

Hangars are now available to rent at most shipyards

UI updates

Now has a keyboard shortcut to Show & Hide

Facilities UI Update - This is still in active development and will be the focus of much of 0.3.14 updates

Galaxy Map got a good UI update

Shows the known Rarer Market Items in the System

Future Exploration sites are displayed

Localization of the UI has come a long way, 90+% of the UI has been shifted to a localized setup

French and German are nearly complete

Italian has been added to the list and is nearly complete

Captains can now not have a ship, which opens up a ton of options in new game modes

Added a few new Market Items, these are on the rarer side

Saving now has its own SFX on completion, and Notification

Addressed some issues with using OpenGL (Thank you for the captains that helped us find the crashes)

Improved the way transactions are saved to reduce save file size

Adjusted Ability Panel size

More tooltips

Balance

All Star Systems saw increases in available Rarer Market Items

Plutu has had a new location added to help it be as enjoyable to other star systems

Minor hull amount adjustments to ships

Minor adjustment to range of prices per difficulty scale

The upfront & ongoing cost of hangars will be monitored for balance passes

Bugs

Addressed a possible over fueling bug (TLDR; be very careful when using absolute value)

Addressed a large collection of edge case issues

Addressed Music not pausing while game is backgrounded when setting is active

Future Work