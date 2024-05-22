 Skip to content

Animal Shake update for 22 May 2024

minor patch: inventory sort changed

Build 14460003 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 21:09:26 UTC

The animal sorting mechanism in the inventory has been changed.
Sort in the order of unlocking → Sort in fixed order

